Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

MAR opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

