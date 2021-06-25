Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

