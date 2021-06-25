Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 14,075 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $867.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

