AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,168 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AvalonBay Communities stock remained flat at $$212.03 during trading hours on Friday. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

