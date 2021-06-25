Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,021 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

