Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $665,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 80,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

