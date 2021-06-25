Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 11,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The firm has a market cap of C$31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

