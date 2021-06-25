Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.91. Avation PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

