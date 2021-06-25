Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.91. Avation PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.