Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.09

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 8476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

