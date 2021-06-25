Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.09

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 8476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.
About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
