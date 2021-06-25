Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

