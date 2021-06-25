Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

XPEV stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion and a PE ratio of -25.28.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

