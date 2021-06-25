Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 18,279 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 506.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 45,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,639. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SWTX stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

