Aviva PLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cable One by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,852.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,790.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

