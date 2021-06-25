Aviva PLC Sells 879 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

