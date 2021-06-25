Aviva PLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

