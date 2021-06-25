Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 85,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corning by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

