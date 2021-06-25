Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

