Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $765,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

