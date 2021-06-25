Axiom Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,385.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

