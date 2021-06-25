Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $138.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.