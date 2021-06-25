Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $77,215.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00590161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

