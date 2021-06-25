Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

