Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,505 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $3,907,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $14,387,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

OMAB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 51,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,927. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

