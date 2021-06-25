Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,185 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 358,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.