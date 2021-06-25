Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.24. 18,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Dassault Systèmes SE has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

