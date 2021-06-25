Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.03. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

