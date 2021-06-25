Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR remained flat at $$26.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.