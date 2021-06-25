Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $92,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.41. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,444. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.