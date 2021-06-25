Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

