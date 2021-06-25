B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

PLUG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.