Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $95.51 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.