Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $113.12 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

