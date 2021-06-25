Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

CTAS opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $378.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

