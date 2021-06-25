Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 190,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 247,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 143,373 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

