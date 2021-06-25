Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.34 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

