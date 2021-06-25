Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,803 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

