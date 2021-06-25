Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of CF Industries worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

