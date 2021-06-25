Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $114,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

