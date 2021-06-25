Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $124.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $124,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aramark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 12.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aramark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Aramark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.