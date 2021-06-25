Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,781,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $132,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 596,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

