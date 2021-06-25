Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $120,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $355.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.