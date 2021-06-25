Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

