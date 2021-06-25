Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

