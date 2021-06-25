Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,524 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

