Barclays PLC Has $39.22 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $39,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

