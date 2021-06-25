Barclays PLC Purchases 322,577 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,255,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322,577 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 365.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

