Barclays PLC Sells 21,620 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.