Barclays PLC Sells 26,131 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,261,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

