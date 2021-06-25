Barclays PLC Sells 348,019 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $43,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 211.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 895.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.