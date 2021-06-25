Barclays Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.
CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.
CX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
