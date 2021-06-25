Barclays Raises CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $11.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

CX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

